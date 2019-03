1 / 5

It is traditionally used to treat toothache, but clove oil offers various other health benefits as well. It is rich in various beneficial ingredients such as calcium, potassium and magnesium which can help in preventing anaemia, osteoporosis among other health conditions. It can be used to treat infections, reduce throat and mouth inflammation and even treating acne. Also, using clove oil you can reduce your stress levels. Here, we share few health benefits of clove oil you should know about.