1 / 5

Ash gourd is a widely used vegetable, but not many of you may know that it also helps you fight various health ailments and prevents many of them from occurring. This veggie is rich in vitamins B and C as well as crucial minerals your body requires such as iron, calcium, phosphorous and potassium along with fibre. It contains various medicinal properties which can help patients who are suffering from bleeding disorders. Also, it is an ideal food item for individual who are diabetic, as it helps you to manage your blood sugar levels. It is not only just the fruit, but even its seeds and seed oil are equally useful to provide health benefits to you. Here, we list out some of the benefits you can reap by eating ash gourd.