You must have noticed that whenever you had an upset stomach, you mother or grandmother hands out a few seeds of ajwain to and suddenly your stomach ache starts to disappear. This ingredient is found is almost every Indian household which acts as an effective natural remedy for various health related problems. You can boil few seeds of ajwain in water and drink that water to get instant relief from indigestion. Also, its inflammatory properties help you to boost your muscles that make up the floor of the uterus. During pregnancy, it also helps you to maintain blood circulation. Pregnant women are generally given ajwain with gud (jaggery) to enhance digestion. However, if any of your symptoms persist for a long period, consult with your doctor immediately. Here, there are some health benefits of ajwain which you should know about.