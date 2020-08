1 / 5

Fried foods are tasty but the oils used to cook them can lead to health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer.Eating fast food without worrying about calories and fats is something everyone wants, but did you know this can be a reality, if you change the way you cook your food? An air fryer can come in handy in a situation like this. Recently, the popularity of air fryers has increased at a rapid pace. It claims to reduce the fat content of your favourite foods like French fires, or fish sticks. Also, it is easy to use, and it does not involve the use of oil, which makes your food healthier. Every ingredient is cooked with hot air and it reduces almost half of the fats and calories of a normally cooked food. Here, we share with you some health benefits of using an air fryer to prepare your food.