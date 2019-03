1 / 5

When you suddenly experience intense fear or panic it is termed as a panic attack. It can lead to shortness of breath, make you sweat and you can tremble during an episode of panic attack. These symptoms can grow within minutes and last for around half an hour. However, some people may experience its residual effects for hours. The triggers of your panic attack can vary from person to person and it is imperative that you should understand your panic attack triggers in a bid to manage them. If your panic attack persists, you should consult your therapist. Also, we share some possible everyday habits which can trigger a rise in your overall anxiety levels.