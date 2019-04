1 / 5

Alcohol addiction can be dangerous for your overall health and though there are various studies that suggest that low or moderate consumption of alcohol can offer you some health benefits like curbing your risk of developing a heart disease. However, if you go overboard with alcohol intake, it can have adverse effect on your body and even in your brain. Also, a study published in the journal eNeuro has revealed that heavy alcohol consumption can reduce your brain’s development by 0.25 millilitres on annual basis for every gram of alcohol consumed in-line with your body weight. Here, we tell you how drinking too much alcohol can have a damaging effect on your brain.