No one likes waking up with their eyes swollen or puffy, they give you an impression of exhaustion and illness. Also, it targets your vision and eye health and if you think that hiding it using concealer or eyeshadow will help you, then you are wrong. It will further make it worse as it will increase irritation in your eyes. It is better that you should understand the reason behind your puffy and swollen eyes and eliminate it from roots. Even the makeup you use to make you look better can contain some chemicals which can trigger a response from your immune system, making it release several mediators known as histamines to prevent your eyes from these allergens. These can further cause expansion of blood vessels in your eyes which can result in redness inside a few minutes of exposure to the allergen. Here, there are a few causes which can give you puffy or swollen eyes.