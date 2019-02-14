1 / 5

Sinusitis can cause pain, swelling and redness in your eyes, which can hinder your vision. Also, astigmatism, a defect in your eye which distorts images can also occur as a person suffering from this condition tends to repeatedly press or rub his or her eyes. Apart from affecting your eyes, it can also lead to toothache, foul breath, tonsillitis, ear infections, lung infections and digestion problems among others. Although sinusitis generally develops because of common cold, but even bacterial infections, fungal infections or allergies can also cause this condition to develop. If your sinusitis is persistent, it can further lead to severe infections and complications that can cause breathlessness. Here, we share with you some ayurvedic remedies you can opt for to treat your sinusitis.