According to a new study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, taller and overweight children are more likely to develop kidney cancer as compared to average size kids. Kidney cancer is a condition where healthy cells overgrow in one or both of your kidneys and develops a tumour. While weight plays an important role in this health condition, you need to understand that there are plenty of other risk factors that play their part in causing cells to multiply inside your kidney at a rapid pace. Here, we tell you about some of the risk factors that can lead to kidney cancer.