1 / 5

Rectal cancer, also known as bowel, colon or colorectal cancer, affects the colon and the rectum. This is the third most common type of cancer in both men and women. Smart food choices may lower your risk of getting it. If you eat right, exercise, maintain a healthy weight and avoid alcohol you are likely to cut your odds of the disease by more than a third. The rectum is located in a tight space and there is hardly any space between it and other organs and structures in the pelvic cavity. Hence, surgical removal of this cancer is very difficult and chances of the cancer spreading to other parts is also high. Earlier, survival rate of this cancer is very low. But with advances made in the field of medicine, the prognosis is much better now.As with all other cancer, proper nutrition and diet are important to prevent rectal cancer. Doctors recommended nutritious foods and they usually ask patients to avoid saturated fat. Here, we list some foods that you may include in your diet to prevent rectal cancer.