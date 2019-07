1 / 8

Bloating is an uncomfortable condition accompanied by gas and pain. Your belly is said to be bloated if there is too much gas or air in the stomach. Bloating makes your belly look bigger than it actually is. That’s why sometimes people confuse it with belly fat. It is a temporary situation, but sometime this condition can be painful and bother people. There are various reasons for bloating. It can be due to serious health conditions like ovarian cysts or something as small as indigestion. Drinking too much water can also make your belly bloat. There are various home remedies to beat bloating caused by less serious reasons like lactose intolerance, indigestion or certain food allergies. Here, we tell you about the home remedies for bloating or indigestion.