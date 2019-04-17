1 / 5

Autism is a neurological condition that affects cognitive capacities and communication of a child. It also leads to social impairment and repetitive behavior. According to a research published in the journal PLOS Medicine, “1 in 100 kids under the age of 10 years lives with autism in India”. Autism is one of the terms that come under Autism Spectrum Disorders. Family history of this condition, age of the mother, mother’s exposure to certain chemicals or drugs, and use of alcohol increase the risk of a child to be autistic. A kid with this condition resists cuddling, has poor eye contact, abnormal tone, and face difficulty recognizing facial expressions. Also, autistic kids face problem with digestion due to leaky gut condition. Therefore, as parents you need to make smart food choices for your autistic kid. Here we tell you about what to include you child’s diet and what to remove.