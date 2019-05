1 / 6

Insulin is a hormone made by your pancreas. It helps glucose in the blood enter cells in your muscle, fat, and liver, where it’s used for energy. Insulin resistance is when body cells don’t respond well to insulin. As a result, your pancreas makes more insulin to help glucose enter your cells. Your blood glucose levels will stay in the healthy range, till your pancreas make enough insulin to overcome your cells’ weak response to insulin. There are certain factors including obesity, older age, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, heart disease, stroke, PCOS etc. that can increase your risk of developing insulin resistance. Once your body has become insulin resistant, you need to follow certain life rules to maintain a healthy glucose level in the body. To do so, the first thing that significant is to choose foods wisely. Read on to know about the foods you can eat in such case.