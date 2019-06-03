1 / 7

In the year 2017, 940 000 people died from HIV-related causes globally, says WHO. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). This virus damages your immune system and prevent your body to fight against any infection. Recently, Pakistan’s Sindh Province has reported HIV outbreak with around 700 new cases of this condition. To know the exact cause behind the outbreak, WHO has sent its expert team in the area. People with HIV infection experience symptom like fever, rash, headache, sore throat, muscle aches, swollen lymph glands etc. These are the primary signs of infections which can worsen as the virus continues to multiply and damages your immune cells. If left untreated with antiviral medications, HIV can gradually develop into AIDS, which can be diagnosed after the CD4 T cell count falls below 200 in your body. You can get HIV infection through sex with an infected person, blood transfusion, sharing needles, and during delivery or breast-feeding. HIV infection makes you susceptible to various other infections. Read on to know about them.