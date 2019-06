1 / 6

Can you imagine your life without your eyes? Do you think your life would be the same way even if you do not have your two beautiful eyes? No. Right? Still, most of us takes our eyes for granted and do not look after them. These two small organs are a part of your five senses which are extremely important. Unhealthy lifestyle, accident or any disease or condition can take away your eye sight anytime. Also, age-related decline in eye sight is quite common. So, what can you do to protect them from any such situation? Well, adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. Apart from indulging regular exercise, have foods rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, omega 3 fatty acids, beta carotene etc. Now, the question is, what are the nutrients that can potentially keep your eyes protected? Here, we tell you about them along with their food sources.