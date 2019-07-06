1 / 6

“Antibiotics can leave the lung vulnerable to flu viruses, leading to significantly worse infections and symptoms”, says a study published in the journal Cell Reports. According to the scientists, signals from the gut bacteria helps to maintain the first line of defense in the lungs and provide flu resistance. During the research, it was found that having antibiotics can actually wipe out early flu resistance. Notably, influenza is a respiratory illness that is caused by a virus. Also known as flu, it is extremely contagious and can spread through cough and sneezes. During this infection, you will experience symptoms like a runny and blocked nose, cough, high temperature, headache, fatigue, aching joints etc. Factors like being young or too old, having diabetes, undergoing cancer treatment, dehydration, pneumonia etc. can potentially increase your risk of getting influenza. Luckily, there are ways to keep influenza at bay. Among them having certain nutrients can be the easiest and one of the most economical ways. Read on to know about those nutrients.