Cricket in India is more than just a sport. People come together in stadiums or make it a ritual to sit in front of their television sets with bated breath when a cricket match takes place. We expect the players to win and often forget that even our Men in Blue are not completely invincible and can be at risk from common sports injuries. The 2019 ICC World Cup saw Shikhar Dhawan and Bhubaneshwar Kumar suffering injuries, which are common when it comes to any sports. In fact, any rigorous activity can put you at risk of injury. Overuse injuries are the most common due to continuous strain on the major joints of the body. These include ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, elbows and wrists. While playing cricket, fast bowlers may injure their knees or ligaments, but batsmen are more likely to get shoulder injuries. The right amount of warming up, suitable conditioning, correct techniques and wearing appropriate guards can help minimise these common sports injuries. Severe injuries may require surgery. But for major sprains and fractures, the doctor might prescribe athlete’s tape, braces or specially designed shoes, which can provide support and enhance the healing process. Here are a few common sports injuries that professional cricketeers may face.