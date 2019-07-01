1 / 6

One of the most common sexually transmitted infection, human papillomavirus infection is prevalent in both men and women. This infection is so common that most of the sexually active people develop it at some point in their lives. It can affect your genitals, throat, or mouth. This viral infection is characterized by genital warts, common warts, plantar warts, or/and flat warts. This problem occurs when the human papillomavirus enters your body through small tear in your skin, a cut or abrasion. Human papillomavirus infection is known to cause through skin to skin contact. You can get the genital warts if you indulge in vaginal or anal sex. Oral sex can also put you at risk of developing oral or upper respiratory lesions. Notably, genital warts in a pregnant woman can be potentially passed to her baby. If not treated on time, human papillomavirus infection can lead to cervical cancer. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, your doctor will perform Pap test, DNA test, or vinegar solution test to confirm the condition. To treat human papillomavirus infection, usually, medications are prescribed. In case, the medications do not work, you may be asked to go through a surgery to get the arts removed. Some of the surgical or other procedures involve cryotherapy, laser surgery, electrocautery etc. To prevent these painful warts and the treatment options, you should look for some preventive ways. You can go for HPV vaccine which is present in India for some strains of HPV. The other option is to be aware about the risk factors of this condition and prevent your likelihood of getting HPV infection. Here, we tell you about them.