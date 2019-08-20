1 / 6

One of the most common sexually transmitted infections, human papillomavirus is a viral infection. It is spread through simple skin to skin contact. If you have this infection, you will experience or see the symptoms years later. When the signs do occur, they are genital warts, small bumps, plantar warts etc. Notably, most of the HPV infections are benign and not malignant. If you have higher number of sexual partners or you are involving in sex with someone who have had various intimate partners, your chances of getting HPV infection is higher than those who are not involved in such acts. Also, if your immune system is weak, have damages skin in certain areas, or have contact with warts, you can develop warts too. To diagnose this condition, doctors perform tests like vinegar solution test, pap test, or/and DNA test. Luckily, there are medical treatments available for this problem. Read on to know about them.