Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

How To Recognize Someone With Anxiety? Troubling Patterns You Shouldn't Ignore

Are you feeling anxious? Don't know? Here are some ways penned down by an expert to help you understand if you are suffering from anxiety.

Written by Arushi Bidhuri | Updated : February 15, 2022 11:22 AM IST

1/8

Signs Someone You Know Has Anxiety

Anyone at any point in their lives can suffer from anxiety. It becomes a problem when people with anxiety find it difficult to carry out daily activities. Anxiety and panic can disrupt daily tasks, be difficult to regulate, be out of proportion to the actual risk, and last for a long time. To avoid unpleasant feelings, you may avoid certain places or circumstances. Symptoms may appear in childhood or adolescence and persist throughout maturity. Once you know the symptoms, you might be able to deal with it. Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist, Author NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram posts shares symptoms of anxiety.

2/8

Can Sound Unsupportive

She explained in her post that people who might be suffering from anxiety might act unsupportive. If someone comes to them with a job change plan, she writes that they might respond to it in this way – “Don’t leave your job; it can’t be that bad. What if you have trouble finding another job.”  Also Read - Strength Training For Beginner's: 7 Golden Rules To Follow At Home

3/8

Difficulty Concentration

When you are anxious, you often have racing thoughts or are fixated on a particular challenge, which can make it hard to concentrate. If you think that you have been having trouble trying to focus on things that didn’t seem so difficult earlier, then you should look out for other signs of anxiety and pay a visit to a therapist.

4/8

Flaky Behavior

Therapist Glover Tawwab writes, “People when anxious, people might present as flaxy, withdrawn or standoffish. Social anxiety can lead people to cancel plans last minute, question how they engage with others, analyze their words, or be paranoid about what others might be thinking.”  Also Read - Does Weight Gain Or Weight Loss Impact The Menstrual Cycle?

5/8

Sleep Problems

Anxiety makes it difficult to fall or remain asleep. When your mind is racing with thoughts, reliving terrible memories, and recreating events, it might be difficult to focus on drifting off.

7/8

Indecisive

Indecisiveness is a maladaptive trait that makes it difficult to make decisions over time and in different settings. For decades, indecisiveness has been recognised as a sign of Major Depressive Disorder because it is positively connected with measures of anxiety, worry, and depression. Therapist Glover Tawwab says in her post that “sometimes when anxious, people avoid making decisions because they fear choosing the wrong thing.”