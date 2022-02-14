How To Recognize Someone With Anxiety? Troubling Patterns You Shouldn't Ignore

Signs Someone You Know Has Anxiety
Anyone at any point in their lives can suffer from anxiety. It becomes a problem when people with anxiety find it difficult to carry out daily activities. Anxiety and panic can disrupt daily tasks, be difficult to regulate, be out of proportion to the actual risk, and last for a long time. To avoid unpleasant feelings, you may avoid certain places or circumstances. Symptoms may appear in childhood or adolescence and persist throughout maturity. Once you know the symptoms, you might be able to deal with it. Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist, Author NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram posts shares symptoms of anxiety.