How Makhana Can Benefit Diabetics?

Know how makhana can benefits diabetics.

Written by The Health Site Web Desk | Updated : August 1, 2023 7:51 AM IST

Importance Of Diet For The Diabetic Patients

Diet plays a critical role in managing diabetes for several reasons. It directly impacts blood sugar levels, making food choices crucial for maintaining stable glucose levels. A balanced and controlled diet helps prevent spikes and crashes in blood sugar, reducing the risk of complications. Proper nutrition also supports weight management, which is vital for type 2 diabetics. A diabetic-friendly diet focuses on low glycemic index foods, high fiber content, and portion control.

Low Glycemic Index For Better Blood Sugar Control

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, boasts a low glycemic index (GI), which means it causes a slower rise in blood sugar levels compared to high-GI foods. For diabetics, this property helps prevent rapid spikes in blood glucose, aiding in better blood sugar control. Substituting high-GI snacks with roasted or popped makhana can be a healthier option to manage diabetes effectively.

Rich Source Of Fibre For Improved Glycemic Management

Makhana is abundant in dietary fiber, which plays a vital role in managing diabetes. Fiber slows down the absorption of sugar, regulating blood glucose levels. It also promotes a feeling of fullness, preventing overeating and contributing to weight management—a significant factor in diabetes control. Including makhana as a nutritious snack can support diabetic individuals in achieving better glycemic management.

Magnesium Content For Insulin Sensitivity

Magnesium, found in significant amounts in makhana, is essential for enhancing insulin sensitivity in cells. Improved insulin sensitivity allows the body to use insulin more effectively, aiding in the regulation of blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of makhana can contribute to better glucose utilization and decreased insulin resistance, benefiting individuals with diabetes.

Antioxidants For Protecting Pancreatic Function

Makhana contains antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols that help neutralize harmful free radicals. This antioxidant property can protect the pancreas, the organ responsible for insulin production, from oxidative stress and damage. By preserving pancreatic function, makhana may indirectly support insulin production and secretion, crucial for diabetics to manage their condition.

Low Fat And Cholesterol Content For Heart Health

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, and a heart-healthy diet is vital. Makhana is naturally low in fat and cholesterol, making it an excellent choice for diabetics concerned about heart health. Consuming makhana can help maintain cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications, which are often associated with diabetes. Integrating makhana into a balanced diet can be beneficial for overall well-being in diabetic individuals.