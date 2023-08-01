How Makhana Can Benefit Diabetics?

Importance Of Diet For The Diabetic Patients
Diet plays a critical role in managing diabetes for several reasons. It directly impacts blood sugar levels, making food choices crucial for maintaining stable glucose levels. A balanced and controlled diet helps prevent spikes and crashes in blood sugar, reducing the risk of complications. Proper nutrition also supports weight management, which is vital for type 2 diabetics. A diabetic-friendly diet focuses on low glycemic index foods, high fiber content, and portion control.