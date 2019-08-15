1 / 5

In ancient times, in India and Persia, people used to smoke hookah. This is basically a water pipe that is used to smoke charcoal-heated tobacco or non-tobacco based shisha that comes in different flavours like apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, cappuccino and watermelon. The smoke is passed through water before inhalation. It is a fad now to visit hookah bars and many young people throng such places and spend their entire evenings with a hookah pipe at their lips.But now there are reports that say that this may be a dangerous trend. Hookah waterpipes may cause serious damage to your health if you are not careful, says a recent study in University of California. According to researchers, one draw of the pipe is equivalent to smoking a full cigarette. You inhale higher levels of carbon monoxide and ultrafine particles reach the depths of lungs. You also get a higher dose of chemicals because smoking sessions in bars and lounges tend to go on for hours. The water bowl, believed to filter the smoke and make it 'healthier', creates ultrafine particles that reach the deepest parts of the lungs. Let us look at the health effects of this trend.