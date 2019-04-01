1 / 5

Breast cancer is one of the most common type of malignant tumours in women. It occurs when some breast cells start multiplying abnormally and form a lump. The disease is characterised by change in breast size, and peeling, redness and crusting around the nipple area. If you are suffering from breast cancer, symptoms like pain in the armpits, rash around the inverted nipple, and discharge coming out of it will be persistent. Most often this cancer begins in the milk producing duct. There are various factors that can increase your risk of developing this disease including age, genetics, family history of breast cancer, dense breast tissue, alcohol consumption, radiation exposure, hormonal treatment, and a long term estrogen exposure. A doctor uses x-ray, ultrasound scan, MRI scan, or biopsy to diagnose this condition. Once it is confirmed that you have breast cancer, you will go through treatment options like radiation therapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, or surgery. Post your lump cancer treatment, your body will take some time to get back to normal life. During this time, you need to follow some home care tips to normalise your life as soon as possible. Read on to know about those tips.