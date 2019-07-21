1 / 5

“Globally, 36.9 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2017”, says WHO. This data is concerning for sure. And, with the kind of myths and misconceptions associated with HIV, it becomes extremely important to talk about this HIV. Well, it is a virus that has the capacity to target your immune system and alter its function. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks your immune cells called T cells and reduces the ability of your body to combat other diseases and conditions. If you are carrying this virus for a long time and not got the required treatment, you may develop AIDS, which is a life-threatening condition. It is an advanced stage of HIV infection which means that your immune system is totally damaged and even a small health condition can turn fatal for you. The HIV virus transmitted through blood, semen, vaginal secretion, anal fluids, ands breast milk. Early symptoms of HIV infection include chills, fever, weakness, sore throat, joint pain, sweat, red rashes, thrush etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, there are some test that can help doctors know and confirm your condition They are: