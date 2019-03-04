1 / 5

Internet has made life easier for everyone, you can search about anything sitting on your couch or even while on the move with the help of your smartphone. But, there are a few setbacks of technology which are directly affecting your health. According to various studies, there has been a rapid rise in the number of health-related searches online by patients as they look to self-diagnose themselves before consulting doctor. However, not everything available on the internet is true or can be tried on everyone as any prescribed medicine or treatment varies from person to person, depending on their body type and health condition. Here, we share with you a few reasons why you should not trust the health advice you get from the internet.