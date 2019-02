1 / 4

During winters, you tend to think of including fresh and warm food items in your dietary and avoid foods that can lead to cough and cold. Experts recommend including ghee should be a part of your diet, especially during winters. It has numerous health benefits, eating one tablespoon of ghee in winters helps you to stay warm and healthy in winters. Apart from health benefits, you can also use ghee during winters to moisturise your hair and take care of dry lips by simply applying a little amount of it on your lips. Here, we list out a few health benefits you can reap when you add ghee in your diet.