It is very common that when you suffer from fever, you might take a medicine which was prescribed to one of your family members long time ago. However, doing this not only increases the risk of antibiotic resistance, but according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) it also worsens your condition. Many people tend to ignore their doctor’s instructions and stop taking medicine when they feel the symptoms are fading away. Also, you may keep the rest of your medicine, ready to use the next time you experience any similar symptoms or give it to someone you know. Additionally, in kids, antibiotics can cause allergic reaction, an upset stomach or even diarrhoea. Here, there are a few reasons why you should refrain yourself from sharing your antibiotics with others.