According to WHO data, around 150 million people are suffering from diabetes mellitus globally, and this alarming number is likely to be double by the year 2025. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic condition in which either your pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin, or the insulin produced is ineffective. This leads to increased blood sugar levels that may damage your blood vessels, nerves, or the other body parts. If you are suffering from this disease, you will experience symptoms like excessive urine secretion, slow-healing sores, tiredness, increased thirst, irritability, and weight loss. There are various risk factors surrounding this condition like family history, age, inactivity, environmental factors, and damaged immune cells. Diabetes mellitus can potentially lead to various other conditions including kidney damage, cardiovascular disease, eye damage, nerve damage, and skin condition. Therefore, it is better to look for preventive measures for this disease rather than getting it and then opting for treatment. Read on to know some effective ways to prevent diabetes mellitus.