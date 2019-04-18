1 / 5

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. It can put you at a risk of developing type 2 diabetes post gestation, however it is not necessary. Usually, gestational diabetes goes away itself after pregnancy. It occurs due to hormones produced by the placenta. These hormones impair the function of insulin that leads to glucose deposition in the blood rising the sugar levels. Various factors including obesity, age, family history, and race decide your risk of developing gestational diabetes. Most of the times, this condition doesn’t cause noticeable symptoms however, in severe cases, you may experience thirst, persistent hunger, and a need to pee often. Usually happening in the second half of pregnancy, gestational diabetes can be diagnosed through simple blood glucose test during fasting and after eating. Luckily, you can manage this condition both medically and naturally. Here we tell you about some natural ways to deal with this condition.