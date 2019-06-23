1 / 6

Indians are failing to control blood sugar levels, says a recent survey conducted by researchers at the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation. According to them, poor awareness about the need and ways to control fluctuating blood glucose levels are two of the main reasons behind the increasing cases of diabetes in the country. Your pancreas actually controls your sugar levels by secreting insulin hormone before and after every meal. This hormone gives signals to your body absorb the glucose until its level is normal in the blood. However, when your pancreas stops secreting insulin, or its level is less than required, your sugar accumulates in the blood damaging the nerves and blood vessels. This can potentially cause diabetes, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure etc. According to American Diabetes Association, a normal person’s blood sugar level should be less than 100 mg/dl before meal and less than 140 mg/dl 1 to 2 hours after the meal. Persistently increased blood sugar level is characterized by symptoms like increased thirst, fatigue, frequent urination, blurred vision etc. If you are also experiencing any such symptoms, know the ways to bring your blood sugar level to normal.