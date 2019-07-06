1 / 5

Increasing your vitamin D intake can help keep diabetes in control, says American Diabetes Association. Also known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is present in foods like fatty fishes such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, soy milk, cheese, egg yolk, orange juice, cereals etc. Another study published in the journal PLOS ONE states that deficiency of this vitamin in the body can put you at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This vitamin is considered good for fighting infection, cell growth, muscle function, and reducing inflammation. If we talk about the ideal level of vitamin D in the body, it is between 20 nanograms/milliliter to 50 ng/mL. This vitamin also helps in the absorption of calcium during digestion. According to doctors, your liver is the main producer of biologically active vitamin D. It is responsible for converting the inert form of this vitamin to an active form. Here, we tell you how this nutrient helps in lowering the risk of diabetes or keeping its under control.