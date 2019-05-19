1 / 6

Stress can be defined as your body’s response to demanding situations. This results in secretion of hormone named cortisol and adrenaline that create a heightened state alertness and prepare your body to take appropriate actions. In today’s busy life, having small stress is normal, however, if it becomes persistent, you should be concerned about your health. This is because chronic stress should not be a part of your daily life otherwise it can impact your health negatively. There are various reasons that can trigger a stress. These may include work deadline, exams, some threatening situation, business loss, financial difficulty etc. A chronic stress can lead to several physical or psychological symptoms, that can make your daily function problematic. These symptoms include fatigue, difficulty sleeping, headaches, extreme irritability, digestive problems, feeling helpless, low self-esteem, nervousness, loss of sexual desire, frequent infections etc. A long period stress can contribute to some health consequences. Read on to know about them.