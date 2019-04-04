1 / 5

Gingivitis is the first stage of gum disease. It involves plaque formation on teeth that further creates inflammation if not removed on time either through brushing or flossing. The cause behind the inflammation is basically the toxins produced by the plaque. This condition can become even worse by weakening the tooth enamel and developing into periodontal disease (infection that can permanently damage your gums and teeth). Causes of this condition include poor oral hygiene, hormonal changes, tobacco use, stress, poor nutrition, and medications. If you are suffering from this gingivitis, you will experience symptoms like swollen, bleeding gums, loose teeth, and constant bad breath. Read on to know how you can effectively prevent this painful condition.