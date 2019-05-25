1 / 6

Air pollution is a problem that is increasing every day. The air quality is depleting, and it is important for you to understand about ways you can protect yourself from poor air quality. If you think air pollution is only the smog or haze outside, you are wrong. Not only the outside air, but even the air inside your home is so contaminated that it is gradually damaging your health. Radon, fire-retardants and lead are the most common forms of chemicals that are found in homes impairing the quality of air. Also, dust mites can also mix in the air and trigger an allergic reaction. People living with asthma and elderly people are more likely to be affected with these allergens. You need to take extreme care about your hygiene and wear pollution mask in a bid to reduce the damage from contaminated air. Here, we tell you about the possible health complications you can get after prolonged exposure to polluted air.