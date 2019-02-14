1 / 5

Cyclic vomiting syndrome is a disorder that causes sudden, repeated attacks called episodes of severe nausea and vomiting. This can last from a few hours to several days. Considered as a different version of abdominal migraine, cyclic vomiting syndrome can restrict day to day activities. Though, it can occur in people of all age groups, it is more common in children. Vomiting, fever, headache, intense sweating, nausea, and lethargy are its major symptoms which can result in a massive loss of fluid from the body. This can cause dehydration and abdominal pain. As there is no definitive cure for CVS, its treatment is aimed at controlling symptoms and preventing complications. To avoid any such condition, here are the natural remedies to go for.