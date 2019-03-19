1 / 6

A group of diseases that prevents your body from effectively use blood glucose is called diabetes mellitus. You suffer from this condition when either your body becomes insulin resistant or it stops making insulin. Diabetes mellitus is characterised by high blood sugar levels over a prolonged period. If you are suffering from this condition, symptoms including increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, extreme hunger, fatigue, irritability, blurred vision, slow healing sores, and frequent infection will persist. To keep this condition at bay, you must know its possible risk factors that include obesity, inactivity, age, high blood pressure, and family history. Doctors in the field recommend various medicines to manage the symptoms of diabetes mellitus however, you can rely on some home remedies too. Read on to know about them.