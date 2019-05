1 / 6

Recently, ICMR-NIIH, Mumbai developed a cost-effective diagnostic test for severe haemophili A and Visual Molecular Dynamics. You will be surprised and happy also to know that this is the first test in the world for a specific diagnosis of any common bleeding disorder. These tests are cost effective (Rs. 50) compared to currently available tests for the diseases that cost around Rs. 4000 to Rs. 10000. Blood disorders are conditions that affect the function of blood. These are characterised by unexplained fatigue and weight loss. Most of these disorders reduce the number of proteins, cells, nutrients, or platelets in the blood and are caused by mutation in parts of some specific genes. Also, some blood disorders can be the result of medications and lifestyle factors too. Read on to know 5 most common blood disorders that may affect you.