Heart diseases are usually associated with smoking, cholesterol levels and sedentary lifestyle. While exercising can help you reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular ailments, there are other factors as well such as a healthy diet that can also provide the same benefits. In a study conducted by the European Society of Endocrinology, the researchers revealed that women who breastfed their babies are less likely to develop cardiovascular problems later on in life. Moreover, the study authors mentioned that those mothers who breastfed their babies for longer periods noted better heart health as compared to those who did not breastfed their little ones. According to various estimates, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death among women across the globe. Apart from breastfeeding, there are various other unusual ways to reduce your risk of developing heart-related issues such as having a room partner. As per the findings of a study featured in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, socially isolated individuals are 14 per cent more likely to suffer from a serious heart disease as compared to those who don’t live alone. Here, we share with you some of the unusual ways to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.