Measles is a viral infection that can spread through contact with infected mucus and saliva. The measles virus can live on surface for several hours. And, as the infected particles enter the air, anyone in close proximity can become infected. Also, if you drink water from the glass of an infected person or shares utensils with him, your chances of getting the disease increases. It is diagnosed by its most common symptom, rashes. To keep this disease at bay, the government has already started initiative of providing children its vaccine. Still, if by any chance, you suffer from measles, here we help you with ways to cure it.