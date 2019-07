1 / 6

Compared to men, type 1 diabetes increases a woman’s risk of developing risk of heart failure by 47 per cent while type 2 diabetes increases it by 9 per cent, says a recent study published in the journal Diabetologia. Well, most of you must be aware about various health complications associated with diabetes. But you may not be aware about the fact that there is a disparity in it affecting men and women. Diabetes is a life-long disease that affects your body’s ability to either produce or use insulin leading to increased level of blood glucose levels. Increased level of sugar can potentially have multiple negative effects on your body. From causing stroke to kidney failure and heart attack, it can contribute to some of the major conditions. Not only diabetes, there are various other conditions as well that contribute to the onset of heart attack. Let’s know about them one by one.