1 / 6

In today’s demanding work culture, occupational burnout is becoming a common phenomenon. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) also classified job burnout as form of stress. WHO has included workplace burnout in its international classification of diseases. According to the world body, burnout is characterised by the feelings of decline in energy and exhaustion along with increased mental distance from work, negative feelings and reduced professional output. Usually workplace environment, lack of communication and over ambitious goals are the main culprit behind workplace-induced stress. Also, if you are working too hard without giving your body a chance to rest, you are more likely to experience a burnout. Irritability, headaches, reduced motivational levels are the most prominent symptoms of occupational workout. However, there are various health consequences that comes along with this health condition. Here, we tell you about the different health complications of job burnout.