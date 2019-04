1 / 5

Being overweight is an open invitation to various health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and joint problems, etc. However, when you gain those extra kilos early in your life, you are more likely to develop stress as you grow older. A new research conducted at the Washington State University states that pregnant women should work out regularly to reduce their little one’s chances of becoming obese by enhancing the metabolic health of their kid. Maintaining a healthy metabolic system is crucial as it helps you to ward off various disease that are associated with obesity. Here, we share with you some of the health complications obese children may experience.