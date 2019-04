1 / 5

Having high blood pressure can gradually cause severe damage to your vital body parts even before showing any signs or symptoms and in order to manage your blood pressure levels, you tend to rely on the numbers that a blood pressure machine shows. However, did you know that the numbers on your doctor’s blood pressure machine can be wrong? Yes, this is what researchers from Public Health Foundation of India suggests. In a study published in the Journal of Human Hypertension, it was revealed that to get accurate measure of your blood pressure, you need to measure it three times. While it is important to maintain your blood pressure levels, here, we tell you about the health complications high BP can have on your body.