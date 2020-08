1 / 7

Grapes are a powerhouse of antioxidants, which may reduce the risk of many diseases. Thanks to its versatility, this delicious fruit is used in a wide range of popular foods. A glass of fruit juice might not be able to give you the fibre that the whole fruit can, but it is still rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can do your body a whole lot of good. Here is how having a glass of grape juice can benefit you.