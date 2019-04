1 / 5

Elderberry is a small fruit which is consumed in the form of jam or wine. Also known as sambucus, this fruit is loaded with antioxidants, fibre and vitamins which can enhance your overall well-being. In a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, it was mentioned that compounds from this fruit can directly restrict virus’s entry and growth in human cells which can help you fight influenza and manage its symptoms. Also, it gives a boost to your defence mechanism and improve your digestion. Apart from this, this nutritious fruit can also help you curb your stress levels, prevents heart diseases and reduces inflammation. Here, we share with you about the different health benefits you can reap from this fruit.