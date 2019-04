1 / 5

Echinacea is one of the most renowned herbs around the world. Even in today’s day and age, it is being used as an effective cure for common cold and could be equally good against other ailments like headache, inflammation among others. Its medicinal properties make this herb one of the best natural remedies to treat various health ailments. However, there are a few side-effects of this herb as well like rashes, swelling and nausea. So, it is important to consult your doctor before taking supplements of this herb. Here, we list out a few health benefits you can reap by consuming this herb.