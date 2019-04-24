1 / 5

Diuretics are substances which increases your urine production that helps your body eliminate excess water. In a recent study published in the journal Osteoporosis International, the researchers revealed that thiazide diuretics (medications used to manage your blood pressure and curb fluid build-up in your body) can reduce your risk of low energy fractures if you are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. However, the study authors mentioned that the drug worked positively in those patients who used for over three years, short-term use did not record any decline in the risk of fractures. While a diuretic pill could be an option to increase your urination, you can get your share of diuretic from alcohol, ginger and caffeine. Here, we tell you about the health benefits you can get from diuretic foods.