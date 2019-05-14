1 / 6

Broccoli sprouts may help in the fighting against schizophrenia, says a new study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. It states that a compound named sulforaphane, found in broccoli stalks may correct the chemical imbalances in the brain, which are associated with schizophrenia. The bright green cruciferous vegetable is considered as a superfood because of its plethora of benefits. Low in calories and high in antioxidants, broccoli sprouts are just perfect for those trying to lose weight or fighting against inflammation. Broccoli sprouts contain an enzyme called myrosinase that helps in break-down of glucosinolates in usable forms. One of these categories is isothiocyanates, which activate other enzymes responsible for transforming and/or removing disease-causing compounds from the body. From detoxifying your body to improving your respiratory function, broccoli sprouts do it all for you. Read on to know some of its other significant benefits.