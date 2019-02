1 / 5

Recurring headache causing throbbing pain is known as migraines. It is often on one side of your head. If you are suffering from migraines, symptoms like pain, nausea, vomiting, extreme sensitivity to light and sound, and weakness will persist. According to doctors there are many factors contributing to this condition including anxiety, stress, loud noise, strong smell, medicines, imbalanced sleep, skipped meals and so on. Though, various medicines are available in the market that can help you treat this migraine pain. However, we feel nothing can be beneficial and safe than home remedies. Therefore, here we help you with 4 home-made drinks that can help you beat migraines.