A tiny fungus known as Malassezia lives on your skin and can potentially change your skin colour. If this fungus grows out of control on your skin, you will suffer from a condition called tinea versicolour or pityriasis versicolour. The fungus affects the natural pigmentation of your skin leading to small, discoloured patches. Most likely to affect teens and adults, it is not contagious. If you have this condition, you will experience symptoms like white, pink, red, or brown patches on skin. Moreover, this infection can potentially be triggered by hormonal changes, oily skin, excessive sweating, and weakened immune system. Here, we help you with some natural ways to treat tinea versicolour.